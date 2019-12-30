The Minnesota Council on Economic Education has honored Gina Nelson, an eighth-grade global studies teacher at Minnetonka Middle School East, with the K-8 Economic Educator of the Year Award at its annual EconFest celebration. The award, given Dec. 14 at St. Catherine University, recognizes teachers who demonstrate a sustained history of commitment and contribution to economic education.

a102CO_Educator.jpg

Gina Nelson

“I love helping students realize how connected our world is through the global economy,” Nelson said. “It’s exciting to engage them in those conversations.”

For the past 13 years, Nelson has been teaching global issues through authentic, real world learning and is passionate about helping students solve global problems using design thinking. She contributed to Minnesota Council on Economic Education’s Economics is Everywhere curriculum and is currently a TeachSDG (Sustainable Development Goals) ambassador.

The council is a nonprofit organization housed at the University of Minnesota with a mission to equip Minnesotans with the economic and personal financial understanding needed to succeed in today’s complex economy. 

For more information, visit mcee.umn.edu.

