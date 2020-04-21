Minnetonka microdistillery has shifted production to hand sanitizer

Dashfire Distillery, a family-owned microdistillery in Minnetonka, has shifted production to hand sanitizer in an effort to help the community and keep employees on the payroll, according to owners Lee and Dawn Egbert.
The couple founded Dashfire in 2012, beginning with a line of cocktail bitters and then launching a line of ready-to-drink cocktails in 2019.
Now, they have been producing one-gallon containers of hand sanitizer, which will be available starting the week of April 20.
“We are normally mixing up canned cocktails but these days have required us to shift gears. So, we’re switching to sanitizer as a way that we can help,” Lee Egbert stated.
Their goal is to first get the sanitizer to organizations that need it most, including hospitals and health care centers, homeless shelters, nursing homes, first responders, law enforcement, essential businesses and nonprofits providing services to the public.
The cost of the one-gallon containers is $25, which allows Dashfire to cover its production costs and bring back staff members, who were furloughed in March, according to Egbert, adding the sanitizer that is sold will also allow them to donate to local organizations in need.
The sanitizer follows the World Health Organization-recommended liquid formula and is most efficient when sprayed. The containers are bags that can be refilled, but they do not come with a spray nozzle as spray containers have been in short supply. These bags are best suited to be emptied into spray or pump bottles.
If organizations can take bulk amounts, Dashfire can supply in larger tank sizes.
Representatives of organizations in need of sanitizer can reach out via email to dashfiresanitizer@gmail.com.
Dashfire is also working to have a smaller 375ml/12.5oz size available for the public with any available sanitizer.
For details, follow the company on Facebook (@DashfireCo) or Instagram (@DashfireBitters) or go to dashfire.us.
– Compiled by Kristen Miller.
