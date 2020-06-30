Brad Wiersum, mayor of Minnetonka, was elected June 25 as the president of the League of Minnesota Cities for 2020-2021, a position previously held by Mike Mornson, city manager of Hopkins. Voting took place during the annual business meeting, attended virtually by city officials from across the state.
The board of directors is responsible for leading the statewide organization.
“COVID-19 and the dual issues of racism and injustice will affect all Minnesota cities, to varying degrees, in the coming year and demand the attention of leaders,” said Wiersum. “I hope to be a resource to the League and to our member cities as we all grapple with these and other challenges over the next year.”
Wiersum was elected mayor of Minnetonka in 2017 after 15 years as a city council member. He is CEO and owner of a business consulting group.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization with more than 830 member cities helping with advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management and other services. For more information, visit lmc.org.
