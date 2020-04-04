Greetings. I hope you are doing well in this, the second week of Governor Walz’s “Stay at Home” order. Thank you for taking the order seriously and for doing your part to slow the spread. I sincerely empathize with the impact this has had on each of our lives.
As the number of cases rises – both nationally and locally – it becomes increasingly important to continue following the CDC’s recommendations. Each day we slow the spread is another day we move closer to finding a successful treatment, and to improving the supply of tests, protective gear and life-saving equipment.
The work of the city continues. On Monday, April 6, the city council will hold a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. to keep our government moving forward. We are looking forward to it and hope you’ll join us via live video. Visit the city’s website to learn how to tune in and participate. We appreciate your patience as we try out this new technology for the first time. We owe a big thanks to the city’s IT crew for their work to make this happen. It is not a small task.
These are stressful times. Civility, kindness and respect have never been more important. I request each of you to share a smile, a bit of humor or a random act of kindness wherever you can. If someone isn’t quite following guidelines, respectfully nudge them (from a distance) in the right direction, and be willing to assume their intentions are good. Cut people some slack. React with empathy rather than anger. In all that we do, let’s remember to be kind.
I wish you and your loved ones well in this unprecedented time. You remain in my thoughts and prayers.
Mayor Brad Wiersum
