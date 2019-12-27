Michael Carlos Mitchell, 43, of Minnetonka, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison Dec. 19 for two counts of production of child pornography.
Mitchell pleaded guilty last December to creating hundreds of videos and thousands of images of himself sexually abusing a child under the age of 10 years old, according to the US Attorney’s Office.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension with assistance from the Minnetonka Police Department.
“We have seen a dramatic uptick in the number of cases involving the sexual abuse of minors,” said United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald in a statement. “I am committed to using every available resource to combat this disturbing trend. One such resource is the Project Safe Childhood initiative which brings together child protection experts nationwide that are laser focused on bringing these predators to justice.”
Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information, visit projectsafechildhood.gov.
If you know of any child who may have been a victim of exploitation, contact the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or missingkids.com.
- Compiled by Kristen Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.