A 68-year-old Minnetonka man was killed Sept. 21 after a tree he was removing pinned him, resulting in fatal injuries, according to Minnetonka Police.

Police responded to the 11200 block of Timberline Road at approximately 3:51 p.m. to where man was killed while working to remove a tree recently uprooted by a storm. The man was deceased when police arrived.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has yet to release the man’s identity and cause of death.

