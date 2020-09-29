A 68-year-old Minnetonka man was killed Sept. 21 after a tree he was removing pinned him, resulting in fatal injuries, according to Minnetonka Police.
Police responded to the 11200 block of Timberline Road at approximately 3:51 p.m. to where man was killed while working to remove a tree recently uprooted by a storm. The man was deceased when police arrived.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has yet to release the man’s identity and cause of death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.