Minnetonka maker’s upcycling project wins national recognition

Justin M. Anderson, 19, of Minnetonka, has been named a winner in the Taco Bell Foundation’s Live Más Scholarship Award contest. His $10,000 prize will be put toward tuition at Macalester College in St. Paul where he will be a second year student majoring in geology in the fall.
For the past year, Anderson has been working on a process for upcycling plastics that are traditionally unprofitable for recycling and instead end up in the trash. These include such items as coffee lids, take-out containers, straws and beach plastic.
The project was conceived during spring break 2019 when Anderson and his family were vacationing in Hawaii. “We came across a beach littered with plastic,” he said. “I packed up as much of it as I could right away. It was simply the right thing to do.” Around the same time, Anderson had learned about 4ocean Bracelets, which are made by a Florida company using recycled materials. “I decided I wanted to do something like that myself,” said Anderson.
When he returned home, he discovered that melting plastic in an empty tuna can created a distinct shape resembling a drink coaster, except with a lip around the edge. He also quickly ran into a problem. “I couldn’t use the cans for long as they got dented up over time. I tried putting paint can lids into the tuna cans to keep the shape, but they got dented up as well,” said Anderson, who this spring designed a custom metal mold. Now he has the ability to create custom drink coasters with a distinct look.
Each coaster removes 60 grams of material from the waste stream and is accompanied by a “recipe card” that lists the materials that went into its creation. So far, Anderson’s most popular design features a white and green swirled pattern made from white coffee lids and the green straws typically found at Starbucks stores. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson had partnered with the Barnes and Noble café in Minnetonka to collect used straws and coffee lids. He also procured supplies from bins set up for his project in the Macalester dorms. Once the danger of the global pandemic passes, he is hoping to once again partner with public entities to upcycle their plastic waste.
In the meantime, he is safely processing the supplies he has already gathered. “The whole idea here is to do something good for the environment, so I’m being as careful as possible,” said Anderson, who sells his coasters through Plasticoasters.wordpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.