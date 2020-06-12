Nirav Sheth, a longtime meditator, will teach a simple meditation technique to increase personal well-being in a virtual program, “Overcoming Stress and Anxiety Through Meditation,” 6:30-7:30 Thursday, June 18, hosted by the Minnetonka Library.

The link to the live online discussion will be emailed to registrants in advance.

Visit hclib.org, search events for “meditation” to register.

