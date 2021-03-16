(SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
After being closed since the beginning of the pandemic last March, the Hennepin County-Minnetonka Library, 17524 Excelsior Blvd., officially reopened March 1. “It’s nice to see all our regulars ... they are starting to trickle back in,” said Carolynne Strand, the library’s youth services coordinator. Due to limited space and only six people allowed in the building, library staff are encouraging the grab-and-go nature of service. “Across Hennepin County, we’re trying to provide easy access to our collection and library computers, but we’re still unable to offer space for meeting, reading or studying,” said Josh Yetman, Hennepin County Library’s communication manager.
Two computers are available for use as well as Wifi from the parking lot. The library is open noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; closed Friday and Saturday. More information at hclib.org/about/locations/minnetonka.
