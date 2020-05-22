Isaiah Carver-Bagley
The Minnetonka High graduate has been named second-team All-MIAC by the conference’s head basketball coaches. Carver-Bagley is a guard for the Bethel University men’s team. His coach at Minnetonka was Ryan Freeberg.
Grant Docter
The former Minnetonka High hockey defenseman recently completed the 2019-20 season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League. He played in 31 games and had eight assists.
Charlie Glockner
Glockner, who helped the Minnetonka High boys hockey team win the state Class AA title in 2018, had a good season with the Amarillo Bulls Junior team in the North American Hockey League. Glockner made 31 starts, posting a goals-against average of 1.73. His save percentage was .929.
Kylie Hanley
Hopkins High graduate Hanley had a good sophomore season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth women’s hockey team. She played in all 36 games as the Bulldogs finished 18-12-6 overall. Hanley recorded 18 points on seven goals and 11 assists.
Jack Jenson
Jenson, a Southwest Christian Academy graduate from Eden Prairie, has been named third-team All-MIAC in men’s basketball. Jenson played forward for the Bethel University team.
Josh Luedtke
Luedtke had 20 assists in 45 games while playing for the Des Moines Bucs Junior team in the United States Hockey League this winter. He helped the Minnetonka High boys team win the state Class AA championship in 2018.
Riley Miller
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High graduate has been named second-team all-conference by the MIAC men’s basketball coaches. Miller, who plays for the league champion University of St. Thomas team is a sophomore.
