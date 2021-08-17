Darren Best has been named to the role of assistant principal at Minnetonka High School.

a119CO_DarrenBest.jpg

Darren Best

Best has served in several positions over his past 19 years at Minnetonka High, from math teacher and department chair to instructional technology coach to his most recent position as teacher on special assignment for student affairs.

According to school district leaders, Best has distinguished himself this past year through his role in leading several key projects, including instructional planning, student management, grading, assessments, building operations and leading support staff. In his new role as assistant principal, he will be responsible for assessment/grading, testing, registration, innovation and student leadership.

Best earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from St. Olaf College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. He holds an educational specialist and K-12 principal’s license from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Best and his wife Christine live in Eden Prairie with their four children.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve the Minnetonka High School community in the role of assistant principal,” Best said. “I am excited to continue to foster collaborative partnerships with students and staff to build community and supportive relationships to help students pursue their best.”

Minnetonka High Principal Jeff Erickson said Best is a strong leader and communicator who will work to help the school deepen its work in building stronger relationships with everyone.

“It’s been a pleasure to see him develop into an exceptional student-focused leader who understands the importance of relationships not only with students but with the staff,” Erickson said.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments