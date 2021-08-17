Darren Best has been named to the role of assistant principal at Minnetonka High School.
Best has served in several positions over his past 19 years at Minnetonka High, from math teacher and department chair to instructional technology coach to his most recent position as teacher on special assignment for student affairs.
According to school district leaders, Best has distinguished himself this past year through his role in leading several key projects, including instructional planning, student management, grading, assessments, building operations and leading support staff. In his new role as assistant principal, he will be responsible for assessment/grading, testing, registration, innovation and student leadership.
Best earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from St. Olaf College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. He holds an educational specialist and K-12 principal’s license from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Best and his wife Christine live in Eden Prairie with their four children.
“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve the Minnetonka High School community in the role of assistant principal,” Best said. “I am excited to continue to foster collaborative partnerships with students and staff to build community and supportive relationships to help students pursue their best.”
Minnetonka High Principal Jeff Erickson said Best is a strong leader and communicator who will work to help the school deepen its work in building stronger relationships with everyone.
“It’s been a pleasure to see him develop into an exceptional student-focused leader who understands the importance of relationships not only with students but with the staff,” Erickson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.