Minnetonka High School has named Justin Sawyer as its newest associate principal.
For the past three years, Sawyer has served as principal of St. Anthony Village High School. He is also currently serving as the co-interim principal at St. Anthony Middle School.
In his role of associate principal with Minnetonka High, Sawyer will manage the day-to-day operational work for the school. He will provide instructional leadership and oversight of the school’s signature programs, such as Tonka Online, MOMENTUM and IB/AP, and he will provide daily work direction and support to the assistant principals. In addition, he will help support the school’s work around innovation and ensuring student voice in enhancing school culture.
Sawyer earned his bachelor of science degree in math and math education from Northwestern College in Minnesota. He earned his master’s degree in educational leadership and his K-12 principal’s specialist degree in educational leadership from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He resides in St. Anthony with his wife Kari and their three daughters.
Minnetonka High Principal Jeff Erickson called Sawyer a dynamic, student-centered and compassionate leader who will be an excellent addition to the school’s administrative team.
“He brings a wealth of experience in guiding administrative teams, building collaborative relationships and leading departments,” Erickson said.
Sawyer recently completed the MN Principals Academy leadership training, as well as the Culturally Responsive School Leadership training and training on Cognitive Coaching. During his career as a school administrator, he has served on several leadership teams, including those focused on instructional leadership, teaching and learning and health and safety. He was also named the 2014 MASSP Central Division High School Principal of the Year.
“I am very excited to join the Minnetonka High School team, and I look forward to getting to know the students, staff and families,” Sawyer said. “The number of exceptional programs and opportunities for MHS students is impressive, and I can’t wait to be part of the school community.”
