(PHOTO Courtesy of the City of Minnetonka)
Fire Department Family Fun Day in Minnetonka will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Central Fire Station, 14550 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka. Attendees can meet firefighters, check out the fire trucks and take a turn on the 20-foot inflatable slide. Firehouse chili and hot cider will be served.
