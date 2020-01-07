Minnetonka Family Fun Day

(PHOTO Courtesy of the City of Minnetonka)

Fire Department Family Fun Day in Minnetonka will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Central Fire Station, 14550 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka. Attendees can meet firefighters, check out the fire trucks and take a turn on the 20-foot inflatable slide. Firehouse chili and hot cider will be served.

