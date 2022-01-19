THURSDAY, JAN. 20

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Info: Meeting materials and agendas online at www.minnetonkamn.gov

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Community Room at the District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka

Info: https://www.minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board/meetings

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

FAMILY FUN DAY-CANCELED

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Central Fire Station, 14550 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: Free activities - learn about fire gear and apparatus, pose for photos with Sparky, the fire safety dog; and enjoy delicious firehouse chili and cider.

Monday, JAN. 24

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Info: Meeting materials and agendas online at www.minnetonkamn.gov

EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

Thursday, JAN. 27

STATE OF THE CITY LUNCHEON-EDEN PRAIRIE

When: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Central Middle School Auditorium, 8025 School Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

Tuesday, Feb. 1

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL

When: 5:30 p.m. (workshop) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

Load comments