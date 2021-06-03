Students from six Minnetonka elementary schools will present the musical “Honk! Jr.” at the Minnetonka Amphitheater over two weekends starting Saturday, June 12.
“We’ve been doing the Minnetonka Elementary Musical for 10 years now, since 101 Dalmatians in 2012. We couldn’t let the Covid-19 pandemic stop us,” said Artistic Director Lauren Bartelt. “The students have worked so hard to put on this adorable show with a really great message. We can’t wait to share it with audiences at the amphitheater.”
The casts include students from all six elementary schools in the district: Clear Springs, Deephaven, Excelsior, Groveland, Minnewashta and Scenic Heights. There are four casts named for characters in the 35-minute show.
“Honk! Jr.” follows the story of Ugly, who looks quite a bit different from his duckling brothers and sisters. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be.
This year, performances are free of charge and run over two weekends, with two casts performing each weekend. Seating is first-come, first-serve. The performances will be 1 and 5 p.m. Saturdays, June 12 and 19; and Sundays June 13 and 20, at the Minnetonka Amphitheater, 3401 Williston Rd.
- Compiled by Kristen Miller
