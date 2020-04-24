In addition to helping businesses through the financial crisis brought on by COVID-19, the Minnetonka City Council has also taken steps to alleviate financial challenges for residents.

The council approved the transfer of $150,000 from the city’s development fund to a newly created Housing Trust Fund account and is offering an emergency rental housing assistance program.

This will provide temporary relief for households experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 and will be administered in partnership with ICA Food Shelf, a Minnetonka-based nonprofit that provides food and other resources to those in need.

Councilmember Susan Carter said she applauds “the expedience, parameters, and clarity with which this program was created.”

“I love seeing the city reaching out to our community assets and creating a partnership like this. I think it’s creative, thoughtful and in the end, it will be executed with great expertise as ICA has that,” Carter said.

Several criteria have been set to qualify for funding, such as showing evidence of financial hardship related to COVID-19, loss of job or wages and not receiving other housing assistance.

Minnetonka residents earning up to 120% of the area median income may apply for emergency rental housing assistance. Those thresholds are:

• Income up to $84,000 for a one-person household

• Income up to $96,000 for a two-person household

• Income up to $108,000 for a three-person household

• Income up to $120,000 for a four-person household

Qualified households may receive a one-time payment of up to $1,500 to assist with rent and utilities.

To apply, residents can contact ICA at 952-938-0729.

