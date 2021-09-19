The Minnetonka Concert Band, under the direction of former Minnetonka High School band director Dan Geldert, returns for a free concert 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Minnetonka High School Arts Center.
“Hey, We’re Back” will feature “Victory at Sea” by Rodgers/Bennett, “Suite No. 1” by Holst, and other favorites. Audience members are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.
The band usually performs two concerts per year, but it had its March 2020, September 2020, and March 2021 concerts canceled because of COVID-19.
Minnetonka Concert Band is part of the Music Association of Minnetonka. Learn more at their website www.musicassociation.org.
