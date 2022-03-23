Minnetonka Community Education recently announced the members of its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
The new members, selected March 14 by the MCE Advisory Council, are Margaret Coldwell, Mary Hall and Steve Pieh.
Coldwell is a retired Early Childhood Family Education and parent educator who continues to be involved at MCE as a substitute teacher. According to MCE, Coldwell’s passion for young families and their children is evident in every interaction she has.
Hall has been an MCE employee during the last 41 years. According to MCE, she has shown loyalty and commitment to her work and the community through her work with the Explorers billing and enrollment team and her involvement as a volunteer for MCE events like Tour de Tonka, Youth Triathlon, Firecracker Run and the Ice Fishing Tournament.
Pieh is a longtime volunteer and advisory council member who has been instrumental in making Tour de Tonka a reality. According to MCE, he is an outstanding volunteer who shares creative ideas and solutions, reliably shows up, offers connections to others who can contribute and works extremely hard no matter the cause.
“Our great volunteers and excellent staff continue to make Minnetonka Community Education and Minnetonka Schools world class without question,” MCE Executive Director Tim Litfin said.
Every two years, MCE leadership and the advisory council formally recognize and induct a new class into the MCE Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony and MCE Hall of Fame event is scheduled for April 25. For information on attending the event, contact Zach Mink at Zachary.Mink@minnetonkaschools.org. There is a $15 fee to cover the cost of the meal. Hall of Fame members and their guests are free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.