A few years ago, Minnetonka Community Education Executive Director Tim Litfin had the idea to organize the MCE Hall of Fame.
Staff and advisory council members began planning for the Hall of Fame in 2018, agreeing that the selection process would begin in early 2020 with a major induction celebration in April. When schools were closed in March due to COVID-19, the event was transformed into an awards video presented by staff, nominators and award winners.
There were nine nominations for the inaugural class that made it through the first round of screening. The selection committee recognized three individuals: Lynn Johnson, Jim Jones and Lois Norby.
According to Minnetonka Community Education leaders, Johnson’s role as a volunteer has been instrumental in support of many of the organization’s signature events, including the Tonka Youth Triathlon and Tour de Tonka. As former mayor of Excelsior, she created the Excelsior Firecracker Run some 45 years ago. The organization took over the Firecracker Run in 2014 and Johnson continues to support the event. She also serves as a current member and past chair of the organization’s advisory council.
Jones served as the director of Minnetonka Community Education from its inception in 1973 until 1996. He was accepted into the hall for his ability to run the community education program with energy and enthusiasm, enlisting the support of volunteers and residents as he worked to build the groundwork of the program.
Norby served as coordinator of volunteer programs throughout the 1980s and 1990s. She worked within the Minnetonka School District to recruit residents of all ages to organize community support for referenda as well as recruit volunteers for teachers in classrooms.
The formal Hall of Fame recognition be celebrated every two years. To watch a video of the inaugural ceremony, visit minnetonkaschools.org/district/mcec/about/hall-of-fame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.