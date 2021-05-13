Minnetonka Community Education will kick off the 2021 summer event season the Tonka Youth Tri on Saturday, May 15.
The community run, bike and swim event is open to all boys and girls in grades 2-8. All participants will receive a wicking T-shirt, swim cap, a pair of sunglasses (while supplies last) and finisher medal.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and top three female finishers in each division for participants. Per current health department guidance, all participants must be pre-registered. The registration deadline was May 10.
Organizers have been planning and working with the Minnesota Department of Health on guidance for the summer events and have multiple plans in place to ensure they are as safe as possible for participants, volunteers and staff.
These events are also planned to go on as scheduled:
• Firecracker Run will be Sunday, July 4
• Minnewashta Mud Run will be Saturday, July 10
• Tour de Tonka will be Saturday, Aug. 7
• Fall de Tonka will be Sunday, Sept. 26
Registration for these events open 8 a.m. Monday, May 17.
For more information and to register, visit minnetonkaschools.org/district/mcec/events.
