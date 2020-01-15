Minnetonka Community Education is planning a new recognition event to honor individuals and organizations that have made a lasting positive impact on the organization and the communities it serves.

The inaugural Minnetonka Community Education Hall of Fame event will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the Minnetonka Community Education Center, 4584 Vine Hill Rd., Excelsior.

Community members are invited to nominate a person or organization deserving of the honor for their contribution to that have made a lasting positive impact, whether through partnering with the organization as a sponsor or business partner, participant, volunteer or employee. 

All nominations will be judged on their merits of service, significant and/or long-term contributions to community education. They may be previous, active or retired participants, volunteers, employees or partners of the organization.

To learn more about the criteria and to submit a nomination, visit minnetonkaschools.org/district/mcec/about/hall-of-fame. The deadline for nominations is Monday, Feb. 24.

