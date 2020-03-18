To prioritize the health and well-being of the Minnetonka community, and to help slow the spread of coronavirus, all City of Minnetonka facilities will be closed to the public effective Tuesday, March 17 at 4:30 p.m. until further notice.
All public meetings and city events, classes, lessons and programs are canceled until further notice.
In addition, Mayor Brad Wiersum declared a local emergency, allowing the city to invoke its emergency operations and pandemic response plans.
The declaration of emergency states: “To the extent normal state laws and city policies and procedures impede an efficient response or compliance with federal and state directives and recommendations, the city manager, emergency manager, and their designees are authorized to suspend compliance with those laws, policies, and procedures and to take those actions necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare,” the resolution states.
All in-person meetings of the council and commissions are also suspended pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 13D, which allows for city meetings to be conducting via telephone or electronic device until it is no longer “impractical or imprudent for those public bodies to resume in-person meetings.”
“This is an unprecedented time; the coronavirus pandemic is continually altering our way of life,” Wiersum said. “Public safety, emergency and essential services remain our top priority. However, closing facilities and employing a modified delivery model will greatly reduce risk to the public and city staff.
Essential services – including public safety, emergency services and water and sewer utilities – will continue.
“We all must take this matter seriously and fulfill our moral obligation to one another,” said Wiersum. “Follow the CDC’s guidelines, practice social distancing, stay home, shop considerately and help others in need. Please do all you can to protect yourself, your family and our community.”
Closed facilities include city hall, public works, Williston Fitness Center, Minnetonka Community Center and the Minnetonka Ice Arenas.
