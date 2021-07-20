Minnetonka Class of 1985 will host a reunion Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5-9 p.m. a the Commons Workplace 540 Lake Street, Excelsior.

Join them for a casual night by Lake Minnetonka in downtown Excelsior. Reconnect with old friends and maybe make some new ones.

Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite and includes taco bar, beer, wine. 

