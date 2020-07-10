Face masks

The Miinnetonka City Council will discuss the use of face masks at its meeting Monday, July 13, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Miinnetonka City Council will discuss the use of face masks as a possible  prevention against the spread of COVID-19 at its meeting Monday, July 13 which starts at 6:30 p.m.

Currently, face masks are encouraged in Minnetonka but not required. Options the council will consider include:

• Option 1: Continue encouragement with no formal action

• Option 2: Encourage businesses to require the use of face masks in their establishments

• Option 3: Adopt a citywide ordinance to require face masks indoors or within six feet of others.

Submit comments via email or complete this form to speak during the meeting.

Click here for more information. 

Tags

Load comments