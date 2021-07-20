Filing for candidacy in the 2021 election is Tuesday, July 27, through Tuesday, Aug. 10. Candidates can pick up the filing packet at city hall beginning July 27. It is also available on the city website.
The city will have three elected positions on the 2021 ballot – mayor and both at-large council seats. The candidate seats belong to Mayor Brad Wiersum, At-Large Councilmember Deb Calvert and At-Large Councilmember Susan Carter.
All seats are four-year terms from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2025. Elected candidates will be sworn into office at the first meeting in January.
Candidates must be:
• Eligible to vote in Minnesota
• At least 21 years old upon assuming office
• Not running for another office in the upcoming election
• A Minnetonka resident at least 30 days before the general election
Interested candidates can file in person at Minnetonka City Hall, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., during regular business hours. The filing fee is $5.
The 2021 election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. For more information, visit minnetonkamn.gov/candidateinfo.
