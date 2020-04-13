As many small businesses ordered to close due to the governor’s stay-at-home orders face a higher risk of business failure, the City of Minnetonka is implementing a grant program to assist the owners of eligible businesses.
The Minnetonka City Council at its April 6 meeting approved allocating $225,000 of the existing HRA levy fund balance to assist businesses with forgivable loans of up to $7,500 for immediate business expenses.
Julie Wischnack, community development director, explained this would address some of the immediate concerns she’s heard from small business owners in regard to making lease payments and paying employees.
It was also noted that federal and state funding that is available for small businesses could take weeks or a month to be delivered. City staff members anticipate these grants will be made available to businesses by the end of the month. City staff will create a web page for the program and will also communicate directly with businesses owners.
Basic eligibility for grant funding may include these components:
• Businesses must provide evidence of loss of income due to COVID-19 and show profitability prior to the viral outbreak.
• Preference will be given to small, locally-owned Minnetonka businesses with up to 20 employees.
• Funds must be used to support a Minnetonka location if the business operates in more than one city.
• Must be in business for at least one year at the time of application.
In addition, Wischnack said they are working on a program to assist with housing.
“We’re not quite prepared with that idea yet, but it will come back to you shortly because we know that is a big need in the short term,” she said.
Councilmember Kissy Coakley said she was concerned with using HRA money to assist with businesses rather than assisting residents who have also faced job loss and are struggling to pay rent.
Councilmember Bradley Schaeppi agreed and said he sees this as an opportunity for Minnetonka to be a leader in developing such a program to assist residents, but supported the small business forgivable loan program.
As a business owner, Councilmember Rebecca Schack said, “my business and housing are so intrinsically tied together that I can’t even put one over the other.”
While Schack encouraged the council to act swiftly on this grant program for small businesses, “I think there is another puzzle that we need to put together that relates to the residential issues as well,” she said.
Mayor Brad Wiersum thanked city staff members for their work on this program and stated that it is important to provide immediate assistance to businesses. He agreed that housing support was also needed.
Staff indicated they will continue to work on the housing program and have a proposal for the council to consider at the Monday, April 20, meeting.
Additionally, the council approved a resolution waving late fees through May statements, along with any related terminations of water service.
Wischnack also encouraged residents to contact either city hall at 952-939-8200 for additional resources or organizations like ResourceWest at 952-933-3860 or the ICA FoodShelf at 952-938-0729.
For more information, visit minnetonkamn.gov/our-city/coronavirus-response.
