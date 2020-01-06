Citizens interesting in learning more about Minnetonka and how the city operates may sign up for the 2020 Minnetonka Citizen Academy by Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The academy is a free program that gives residents a behind-the-scenes look at the city and its operations.

Sessions will be 6:30-9 p.m. each Tuesday from Jan. 28 to March 3 at City Hall.

Register online (activity number 2020201) or by phone (952-939-8203). For more information, call 952-939-8200.

