The City of Minnetonka is now offering in-person appointments at city hall for assessing, community development services, police services (reports and record requests, gun permits), solicitor and peddler licensing and utility billing.
City staff will wear masks, maintain 6-feet of distance and follow CDC guidelines as they resume in-person interaction. Visitors are advised to do the same and masks will be provided.
Visit minnetonkamn.gov/coronavirus to learn more and schedule an appointment.
Other facilities open
Williston Fitness Center – with restrictions.
Minnetonka Ice Arena – for youth sports only; skating lessons begin July 13.
Shady Oak Beach – lifeguards are not on duty.
Gray’s Bay Marina – Open with limited gas dock hours.
