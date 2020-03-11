Minnetonka-based Reach for Resources plans April 18 fundraiser in St. Louis Park - 1

Participants in Reach for Resources’ Bowl-A-Thon high-five each other last year at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park. (Submitted photo by Michelle Arlt)

 MICHELLE_ARLT

Minnetonka-based Reach for Resources will host its annual Bowl-A-Thon 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Park Tavern Bowling and Entertainment Center, 3401 Louisiana Ave. S., St. Louis Park.

The event is aimed at raising awareness and funds for Reach for Resources, which has a mission to support individuals with developmental disabilities and mental illness in reaching their full potential.

Participants of all ages and abilities can form their own team or be placed on a team. Each person must collect a total of at least $50 in pledges and donations. This minimum will be $60 for those registering after Monday, March 23. Pledges and donations are due prior to the event to qualify for bowling and lunch. Registration and pledge forms are available at reachforresources.org.

This is the 28th year of this annual bowling fundraiser.

Bowlers will receive T-shirts, and prizes will be awarded for fundraising efforts and for bowling strikes.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit reachforresources.org.

