Florence Bogle’s family moved to Minnetonka in the late 1950s, just after its incorporation into a village. About 10 years later (1968), Minnetonka would officially become a city – and in the six decades since, Bogle has done what she can to make Minnetonka a better place.
Bogle’s commitment to service and activism has made her the recipient of the city’s Reflections Award, which recognizes individuals, businesses and programs whose outstanding contributions reflect positively on Minnetonka.
“We’re honored to select Florence Bogle to receive the Reflections Award,” said Mayor Brad Wiersum, who was on the selection panel alongside the city’s former mayors. “It’s the least we can do to thank her for a lifetime of service and her immeasurable contributions to our community.”
Bogle’s daughter Ann nominated her for the award and described her mother as a leader and a community organizer. “She brought so much talent and grace to everything she did and was very intent to improve the community,” she said.
Set to turn 90 in April, Bogle has compiled an award-worthy resume. From 1977 to 1999 she served as director of the ICA Food Shelf and also helped feed the community through the Meals on Wheels program.
As the regional president of the League of Women Voters, an organization she’s still in contact with today, Bogle has been committed to ensuring women had a voice in the political process.
“My mom was very keen on the political process, especially local and state elections,” said Ann Bogle. “She was very involved.”
Bogle’s community involvement also includes serving as the Minnetonka Historical Society’s longest standing board member, and she’s been a steward of Minnetonka’s natural environment through involvement with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Horticulture Society.
“People have an expression, ‘Act locally, think globally,’” said Ann Bogle. “My mom has pretty much always done that. She has a really humble approach, much of her work [in the community] was unpaid and she found it really fulfilling.”
The city council formally presented the award Feb 24. Her daughter, Beth Bogle, accepted on her behalf.
