Arden Harrison-Bushnell, a Minnetonka fiber artist, has won two awards in the Minnesota State Fair 2020 Fine Arts competition.
Her framed piece, “Hopeful & Unbroken,” won the Minnesota State Fair Foundation Art Award, and a juried third place in the textiles/fiber category.
Arden’s art is created all by hand and utilizes natural fabrics, unique beads and a freestyle of embroidery. Her themes encompass nature and people of many cultures and walks of life, frequently incorporating dance and music.
The large fiber-art piece was created by hand with maneuvering cloth for effect, hand beadwork and freestyle embroidery.
“My desire was to express hope, strength and joy,” she said. “I am inspired by the vibrance of various cultures, the intrinsic beauty of nature, as well as a compassion for animals – some endangered. My wish is always to make something beautiful even through difficult times.”
To view the art, visit mnstatefair.org/competions/fine-arts.
In 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014, she won four blue ribbons in the State Fair Creative Activities Competition, while simultaneously winning awards in 2013 and 2014 in Fine Arts for other fiber art.
Her artwork has also been exhibited at The American Swedish Institute, The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, the Minnetonka Center For The Arts, the Hopkins Center For The Arts, the Bloomington Center For The Arts, Wilcock Gallery in Excelsior and The Marsh in Minnetonka.
For more information and to view Harrison-Bushnell’s other work, visit rawartists.com/ardenharrisonbushnell or mnartists/arden, or call 952- 470-9548 and leave a message.
