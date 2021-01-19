The National Wildlife Federation has acknowledged the City of Minnetonka and Mayor Brad Wiersum for completing all 24 action steps in the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge. The program’s measures, including strategic planning and education, seek to increase habitat and awareness of monarch butterflies, whose population has declined by more than 90% since the mid-1990s. Minnetonka has participated in the pledge since 2017, and becomes the ninth of approximately 600 cities in North America to achieve Monarch Champion status.
Minnetonka’s accomplishments as a participant include amending city ordinance to ensure developers incorporate native plants in landscape plans; amending city ordinance to support pollinator lawns and meadows, which can provide essential habitat and habitat connectivity in urban areas; educating city residents and businesses on integrated pest management, soil health and other actions that can reduce the need for pesticides and fertilizer and instituting the city’s annual pollinator field day, which occurs each summer and includes a native plant sale, fun activities and educational presentations on pollinators.
