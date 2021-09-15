The Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota and Wat Promwachirayan will host the third annual MinnesoThai, a street food festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the temple, 2544 Hwy. 100 S. in St. Louis Park.
MinnesoThai will feature authentic Thai street food, such as pad Thai, egg rolls, boat noodles, papaya salad and sugarcane juice.
Guests may select food from the four regions of Thailand and learn about the different flavors, spices and history of each dish. In addition to regional Thai street food, MinnesoThai will host cultural performances from the Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota, highlighting traditional Thai and Southeast Asian dance and music. This event, which is dog-friendly, will feature activities and games like a papaya salad eating contest.
MinnesoThai will offer free health checks, flu vaccines and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on site. Plans also include a photo booth and a monk blessing.
Organizers wrote in a statement, “MinnesoThai is especially significant this year, as it serves as an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of (Asian American Pacific Islander) culture and heal from widespread Asian hate.”
Free parking is available across Highway 100 at Beth El Synagogue, 5225 Barry St. W., with access to Wat Promwachirayan available by a pedestrian bridge. Valet parking is $10 during the festival at the temple’s parking lot.
For more information, visit thaisundaymarket.org.
