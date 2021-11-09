wz11CO_FatherMike.jpg

Father Michael Van Sloun, right, with Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman at the team’s headquarters in Eagan. A ceremony to honor Van Sloun for his nearly 20 years as the Catholic chaplain for the Minnesota Vikings was held Oct. 25. To mark his departure, he was presented with a jersey and celebrated with a presentation. In his role as chaplain for the team, Van Sloun led Mass for coaches and players - primarily before home games and sometimes while traveling with the team on the road. Van Sloun retired from a 26-year career in the priesthood this past summer, the past eight years of which were spent making a lasting impression on the 1,600 parishioner families at Wayzata’s St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. After being ordained a Catholic priest in 1995, Van Sloun spent 18 years leading St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and School in Anoka before coming to Wayzata in 2013. (Submitted photo)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments