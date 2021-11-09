Father Michael Van Sloun, right, with Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman at the team’s headquarters in Eagan. A ceremony to honor Van Sloun for his nearly 20 years as the Catholic chaplain for the Minnesota Vikings was held Oct. 25. To mark his departure, he was presented with a jersey and celebrated with a presentation. In his role as chaplain for the team, Van Sloun led Mass for coaches and players - primarily before home games and sometimes while traveling with the team on the road. Van Sloun retired from a 26-year career in the priesthood this past summer, the past eight years of which were spent making a lasting impression on the 1,600 parishioner families at Wayzata’s St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. After being ordained a Catholic priest in 1995, Van Sloun spent 18 years leading St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and School in Anoka before coming to Wayzata in 2013. (Submitted photo)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.