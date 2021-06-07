The Minnesota Department of Administration announced Monday that the Minnesota State Capitol Building will reopen to the public on Thursday, June 10, with regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours will resume at a later date.
The building will remain open beyond regular hours as needed to accommodate House of Representatives and Senate floor sessions as well as any legislative hearings conducted in Capitol hearing rooms.
With the reopening, the public will once again be able to reserve space in the Capitol for meetings and events. Events will continue to be permitted on the Upper Mall, Lower Mall and Leif Erikson Park. Information for having public rallies and special events within Capitol Complex buildings and grounds can be found at mn.gov/admin/government/public-events.
The Minnesota Historical Society Information Desk on the Capitol’s First Floor will be open and provide information for self-guided tours. Guided tours are expected to resume later this summer.
More information about the Minnesota State Capitol Historical Site can be found at mnhs.org/capitol.
