The Minnesota State Arts Board has awarded three grants, totaling $34,125, to Hopkins nonprofit Vail Place and artist Fawzia Khan.
At its January meeting, the board awarded 154 grants through several programs. These awards, totaling more than $1.77 million, conclude the agency’s fiscal year 2020 grant cycle.
Vail Place, a nonprofit organization that provides community-based recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses, was awarded a $24,125 Partners in Arts Participation grant. This grant program helps nonprofit health or human service organizations integrate the arts into their programming or services. Vail Place will use the funding to collaborate with the History Theatre to introduce adults with serious mental illness to theater arts and support their recovery goals.
“The Arts Board’s Partners in Arts Participation grants help health and human service nonprofits introduce or expand the use of arts in their programming and services,” said Arts Board executive director Sue Gens. “Through these funds, the arts can work hand in hand with community partners to promote health and well-being for Minnesota residents.”
Fawzia Khan was awarded an Artist Initiative visual arts grant. The funds help the artists complete projects that enhance their careers and help them reach and serve a wider audience. Grants support artists working in the disciplines of dance, media arts, music, photography, poetry, prose, theater, and two- and three- dimensional visual arts. Khan will create an installation about 40 women citizens of Minnesota.
The Partners in Arts Participation Program grant program is made possible by the voters of Minnesota, through a legislative appropriation from the state’s arts and cultural heritage fund. Artist Initiative grants are supported by appropriations from the arts and cultural heritage fund and the state’s general fund, and by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Minnesota State Arts Board is a state agency dedicated to ensuring that all Minnesotans have the opportunity to participate in the arts. It receives appropriations from the Minnesota State Legislature and funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Info: arts.state.mn.us
