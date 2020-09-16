Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon will speak to the Kiwanis Club of St. Louis Park 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 25, about voting in the 2020 election.
The public may participate in this Zoom meeting. There is no cost to attend. Reservations and questions for Simon should be submitted in advance by email at patwells@msn.com.
For more information about Simon, visit sos.state.mn.us/about-the-office/about-the-office/about-steve-simon.
