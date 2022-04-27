“Landscapes of Home: Visions Of Sovev Kinneret” will be on display at the Minnesota Jewish Community Center’s Sabes Center in St. Louis Park and Capp Center in St. Paul through the end of May.
The exhibit features work by Israeli artists Amos Yaskil, Yuval Gasser, Chaim Moreno and Oshri Vizman as well as local artist Linda Passon-McNally.
A reception is set for 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 2, at the Sabes Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park. An artist talk with Passon-McNally, a photographer, is scheduled at 7 p.m.
The exhibit is part of the Partnership2Gether Artist Exchange Program with Israel. Through prints and photographs, the exhibit brings to light the landscapes of the Sovev Kinneret region in Israel.
Partnership2Gether is designed to cultivate people-to-people relationships, projects and professional programs between Minnesotans and the Sovev Kinneret in Israel. Volunteers from Minnesota collaborate with our Israeli counterparts to plan the exchanges.
Yaskil combines the impressions of the landscapes in which he lives with the influence of the French Impressionists and the German Die Brucke artists. For the last 34 years he has lived near the Sea of Galilee, which helped to inspire his work.
Moreno has been a photography enthusiast since the age of 16 and is focused on “the wonder of nature as the magic of creation,” according to exhibit organizers.
Passon-McNally is a freelance photographer who has been involved with expressing and sharing passions through photographic explorations since the 1960s. Linda’s photographic interests vary to depict what she loves: traveling and observing people in their environments, discovering patterns in landscapes and nature, and capturing special moments on the street. She captured scenes in Israel during a trip for the works featured in this exhibit.
Vizman, born and raised in Tiberias, Israel, is a social activist and a public representative on environmental issues.
Gasser was born and lives in Tiberias, Israel. For the past six years, he has been navigating with a remote-controlled photo skimmer, which offers new vantage points for his work of the Tiberias area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.