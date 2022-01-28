The Minnesota Jewish Community Center, which has campuses in St. Louis Park and St. Paul, has announced the lineup for the Twin Cities Jewish Humor Fest.

The festival opens with a virtual appearance by Jo Firestone, following a screening of her special “Good Timing.” The event will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 17, and will be virtual and in person at the Capp Center in St. Paul. The ticket cost is $12.

The festival will continue with Queer Comedy Night 8 p.m. Feb. 19. The event will be only online, with a cost of $12. Headliners include Guy Branum and Robby Hoffman. The Jewish Humor Fest will also feature Jared Goldstein and Geulah Finman. The suggested age for the event is 18-plus due to strong language and mature themes.

“A Night of Jewish Storytelling” at 7 p.m. Feb. 20, will conclude the festival. Tickets for the virtual event are $15. The suggested age for attendees is 16-plus. Featured storytellers include Jonathan Gershberg, Max Hornstein, Steve Mintz, Amy Salloway and Jonathan Savitt. Riv Shapiro, the Minnesota JCC arts and culture producer, will host the event.

Shapiro said in a statement, “Jews have always found ways to laugh, even and especially in the face of suffering. Who doesn’t need a good laugh in the middle of a Minnesota winter.”

For tickets, visit tcjhumorfest.org. For more information, contact Shapiro at rivs@minnesotajcc.org.

Load comments