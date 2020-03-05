Book launch event March 15 in Eden Prairie
The Minnesota Humanities Center recently announced the publication and launch of “Crossroads: An Anthology of Resilience and Hope,” by young Somali writers.
To kick off the book’s publication, a series of events will be hosted, beginning with the book launch event 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Eden Prairie High School (east entrance, second floor).
Edited by author and educator Marian A. Hassan, the collection includes compelling poetry and prose from 31 Somali American youth and young adult authors from Minnesota.
The poets’ and writers’ journey of self-discovery and exploration of their histories, dreams and determination inspire pride and increase understanding for all who read the stories.
“To be included in this anthology is such an amazing opportunity not only for me but for the other authors involved,” “Crossroads” author and Ubah Medical Academy student Khadija Mohamed. “To be recognized and to bring the Somali people into a new light is such a spectacular feeling.”
Minnesota is home to the largest Somali diaspora in the United States.
However, decades after immigrants began arriving here, inequities in education still abound due to a lack of Somali staff in schools and a lack of cultural competencies and resources for teachers.
“Crossroads” will address many community-identified needs by providing a resource that increases student engagement, helps educators who work with Somali students and families better understand their students, and assists non-Somali students to better appreciate the experiences of their Somali classmates.
Expanding on Somalia’s rich oral heritage, the poems and stories in “Crossroads” speak to the challenges and uplift the opportunities within this growing community.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said, “These stories of resilience and hope are acts of self-representation and empowerment not only for Somali youth in our community but for immigrant communities across our nation. Crossroads reflects Minnesota’s increasingly rich, vibrant, and diverse story, which we continue writing together.”
In conjunction with the release of “Crossroads,” the Minnesota Humanities Center will host a series of book launch events that celebrate the Somali youth voices found in this anthology.
These events will include opportunities to meet the young authors, enjoy live entertainment, and partake in light refreshments. All events are free and open to all, but require advance registration.
Crossroads is available for purchase through Itasca Books.
Additionally, each household in attendance at each event will receive a free copy of “Crossroads.” Communities hosting “Crossroads” book launch events are:
• Eden Prairie: 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Eden Prairie High School (east entrance, second floor), 17185 Valley View Road.
• Minneapolis: 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Brian Coyle Neighborhood Center, 420 S. 15th Ave.
“‘Crossroads’ is a book I wish I had in grade school,” said multimedia artist Ifrah Mansour. “There’s a familiar tender feeling almost on every page like a sweet hug from your favorite grandma.”
“Crossroads” builds on the success of four widely distributed children’s books from the Minnesota Humanities Center’s Somali Bilingual Book Project that retold traditional Somali tales. Initially published in 2007, these books were recently reprinted by Books for Africa and 11,000 copies of all four titles (44,000 books in total) will be shipped to Africa over the next 12 months and will be distributed across all regions of Somali.
This project is funded with money from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008.
– Contributed by the Minnesota Humanities Center
