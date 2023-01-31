A climate-focused energy bill Rep. Larry Kraft (DFL-St. Louis Park) co-authored has cleared the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The bill calls for utilities operating in Minnesota to produce electricity entirely from sources that do not emit carbon by 2040. It passed 70-60, with all 70 DFLers in the chamber voting in favor.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments