A climate-focused energy bill Rep. Larry Kraft (DFL-St. Louis Park) co-authored has cleared the Minnesota House of Representatives.
The bill calls for utilities operating in Minnesota to produce electricity entirely from sources that do not emit carbon by 2040. It passed 70-60, with all 70 DFLers in the chamber voting in favor.
“We know young people are the most concerned about the climate crisis, but also the most hopeful that we can make a change,” Kraft said in a statement. “They are counting on policymakers at all levels of government to enact policies that will fortify their future. When young people initiated a bold climate policy in my city, other cities followed. So now, it is time for Minnesota to be a leader not only for our state but for the rest of the nation as well.”
This bill removes barriers to setting up carbon-free and renewable power sources, according to the House DFL caucus statement. Twenty-one other states have adopted similar goals.
The House approved the bill Jan. 26, same day the Senate Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate Committee approved the bill.
Gov. Tim Walz has expressed support for the bill and factored such a policy into a budget proposal for the next two fiscal years.
The state’s existing Next Generation Energy Act, approved by the Legislature and former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2007, called for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% from 2005 levels by 2050. However, a 2021 Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said emissions had declined only 8% from 2005 levels.
If utilities cannot meet the new proposed requirements, the bill would allow them to buy renewable energy credits to be used for projects elsewhere as an offset. It would also allow a utility to seek an exception from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission if reliability or affordability problems developed.
Recently, elected North Dakota officials suggested the state could sue if a new law does not allow Minnesota utilities to buy power from carbon-emitting sources in the neighboring state. In 2014, North Dakota officials won a federal lawsuit regarding the 2007 law. A federal judge ruled that parts of the law unconstitutionally regulated interstate commerce. MinnPost reported that the Minnesota bill has been altered slightly as a result of North Dakota officials’ concerns.
