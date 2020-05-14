The Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association (LEMA), www.mnlema.org, will pay tribute to Minnesota’s fallen law enforcement officers during the National Peace Officers Memorial Day Friday, May 15.
The tribute will include reading aloud the names of the 289 fallen Minnesota officers who have given their lives in the line of duty since the beginning of the roll, and the addition of three officers to the roll.
Brian Hubbard, president of LEMA, said that while the impact of COVID-19 might curtail the organization’s ability to do its traditional public memorial service, it will have no impact on the profound meaning and impact of the day.
“I am grateful for the commitment of the LEMA Honor Guard, our board of directors and other organizations supporting and serving Minnesota’s law enforcement community for coming together to support the effort to respectfully honor our fallen brothers and sisters,” Hubbard said. “We respect the importance of honoring the memories of our fallen fellow officers for survivors, and for the entire State of Minnesota that understands that the ultimate sacrifice deserves the utmost efforts.”
Hubbard, in a YouTube video, outlined more details of the program and plans for May 15 - https://youtu.be/bjkcGf-XXYA.
The program will air on the LEMA Facebook page at 7 p.m. CDT and will last approximately 90 minutes.
Hubbard also invited all Minnesota Peace Officers to wear a mourning band over their badges on May 15 as a sign of honor and recognition of all fallen officers.
Info: Those wishing to view the memorial service should visit https://trimurl.co/LJKkN8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.