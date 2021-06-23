Minnesota Connections Academy students Maddie Thelen, of Eden Prairie, and Catrielle Barnett, of Plymouth, finished fifth overall for the “Senior Group Exhibit” category in the Minnesota Historical Society’s Virtual State History Day Contest.
Thelen and Barnett created an exhibit they titled “Why Verbal Communication Matters: The History of Speech-Language Pathology in Schools.” Their exhibit illustrated how the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act served as a crucial turning point in history as it served as the framework for the nation’s special education law. These public school speech-language programs have benefited students across the country with Individualized Education Plans and personalized speech services.
The students contacted professors from the University of Minnesota, experienced speech-language pathologists and parents whose children’s lives were enriched because of the act. They read several dissertations and researched online resources and studies into speech-language pathology.
They chose to create an exhibit presentation to share individual statements they gathered and to illustrate how intervention services that help students with speech and language disorders have evolved.
Minnesota Connections Academy is an online public school. For more information, visit connectionsacademy.com/minnesota-online-school.
