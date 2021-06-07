A 38-year-old Minneapolis woman died on Highway 7 in St. Louis Park June 5 after a truck she had been in struck a pole.

A Minnesota State Patrol report says that Kathryn Greer Raw died when a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound on Highway 7 near Highway 100 left the roadway and hit the pole at about 11 a.m. June 5. Road conditions were dry, and no other vehicle was involved, according to the report. A seatbelt was in use, although the report listed airbag deployment as unknown.

