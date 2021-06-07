A 38-year-old Minneapolis woman died on Highway 7 in St. Louis Park June 5 after a truck she had been in struck a pole.
A Minnesota State Patrol report says that Kathryn Greer Raw died when a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound on Highway 7 near Highway 100 left the roadway and hit the pole at about 11 a.m. June 5. Road conditions were dry, and no other vehicle was involved, according to the report. A seatbelt was in use, although the report listed airbag deployment as unknown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.