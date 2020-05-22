The Minneapolis Regional Chamber and the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce plan to consolidate the two organizations into one chamber to better serve members and the business community in a new economy. The boards of directors for both organizations approved joint resolutions that formally state their intent to consolidate.
While this consolidation was being seriously considered before the COVID-19 pandemic, the current business environment has increased the need for innovation and partnership. The chambers have complementary strategic initiatives and programming, and this consolidation will allow them to work together on their shared goals of helping businesses prepare for a changed economy and strengthening the region’s workforce.
The president of the merged chamber will be Jonathan Weinhagen, the current president and CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber. TwinWest Chamber President Shannon Full will assume the role of executive vice president for the new organization.
“The Minneapolis Regional Chamber and TwinWest Chamber deliver value in different ways and combining our strengths and building on them is a win for the business community,” said Weinhagen. “I have long admired Shannon’s leadership of the TwinWest Chamber and look forward to what we can accomplish together with a strong, shared voice.”
The new combined chamber will now represent more than 2,000 businesses – large and small, urban and suburban – across the greater Twin Cities metro area, making it the largest regional chamber in Minnesota. The Minneapolis Regional Chamber currently serves the 11-county metro area (Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, Carver, Wright, Sherburne, Isanti, Anoka, Chisago, Washington and Dakota counties). The TwinWest Chamber serves the cities of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Maple Grove, Medicine Lake, Minnetonka, New Hope, Plymouth and St. Louis Park.
A joint subcommittee will be formed that will prepare recommendations regarding the consolidation for the consideration and approval of the boards of directors. Their work will include developing the new chamber’s core values, mission, governance model, bylaws and board composition. It is anticipated that the consolidation will take about 30-60 days.
