Minneapolis man, 40-year-old Lamario Calhoun, was charged via warrant on March 15 for allegedly fleeing Eden Prairie Police after an alleged theft at a sporting goods store in Eden Prairie Center Mall in January.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a theft report from the store after the loss prevention staff reported a man driving a maroon Chevy Impala with a Wisconsin plate shoplifting and leaving the parking lot. As officers arrived, they found Calhoun on the perimeter road of the mall and initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle by “activating his emergency lights of a fully marked police vehicle in a ‘nose to nose’ position.”

