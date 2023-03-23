Minneapolis man, 40-year-old Lamario Calhoun, was charged via warrant on March 15 for allegedly fleeing Eden Prairie Police after an alleged theft at a sporting goods store in Eden Prairie Center Mall in January.
According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a theft report from the store after the loss prevention staff reported a man driving a maroon Chevy Impala with a Wisconsin plate shoplifting and leaving the parking lot. As officers arrived, they found Calhoun on the perimeter road of the mall and initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle by “activating his emergency lights of a fully marked police vehicle in a ‘nose to nose’ position.”
Calhoun then allegedly reversed and maneuvered the car around the police vehicle and drove onto Prairie Center Drive, where he drove away above the posted speed of 35 mph in a range of approximately 60-70 mph while police were in pursuit. Nearly one mile away from the initial incident, Calhoun lost control of the vehicle and got stuck in the snow. Officers conducted the arrest and found the allegedly stolen merchandise in the vehicle.
If Calhoun is convicted of both charges, the felony charge of fleeing a peace officer holds a maximum sentence of three years and one day and/or a $5,000 fine, and the misdemeanor charge of theft holds a maximum sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine.
