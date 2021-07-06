Milind Sohoni has announced his candidacy for the Wayzata School Board.
“My family has lived in the Wayzata School District for 26 years. Both my children got their K-12 education from the school district, and got the best education possible. It is time for me to give back to my neighbors and the community in the school district,” said Sohoni.
Asian students comprise about 20% of the School District’s student population, yet none of the board members are Asian, Sohoni said, stating he hopes that will change.
“While I may be the first board member of Asian origin, this is not about me; it’s about making the entire district more representative and inclusive,” said Sohoni. “The board needs to encourage people from all walks of life to serve on the board, as well as welcome their input. If elected, I will ensure that the entire school district benefits from policies implemented.”
While Sohoni hopes to promote inclusion and diversity if elected, he says he will also tackle other concerns his would-be constituents have brought to him. These include tackling learning loss resulting from the pandemic, education equity, more funding for students with learning disabilities, a healthy meals and wellness policy, and working with the city councils to address an imminent shortage of class room space. He believes Wayzata has the potential to become the top school district in the state and raise its national ranking.
“While I am grateful for everything the school district has offered, I have heard these concerns and want to build an even better Wayzata School District,” said Sohoni. “I am confident they can be addressed and that we, as a school district, can do better.”
He is a first generation immigrant with a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, and an MBA in Strategic Management from the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota. He has two grown children working in the education field, dedicated to eliminating systemic inequities in education.
Sohoni’s community involvement has included raising children in the school district and taking volunteer roles in the city of Plymouth, as well as on committees and boards of organizations including the school district.
