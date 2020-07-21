Milind Sohoni announced his candidacy for Plymouth’s Ward 1 council seat, which represents the northwest corner of the city. This seat is currently served by Alise McGregor.
“For 25 years, the city of Plymouth has given so much to my family and me, it is time for me to give back to my neighbors and our community,” Sohoni said.
Like many suburbs, council members do not reflect their cities’ population, he said.
“While I may be the first council member of color, this is not about me; it’s about making the entire city more representative and inclusive,” Sohoni said. “The council needs to encourage all people of all walks of life to serve on city commissions and committees, as well as welcome their input.”
Sohoni is a first-generation immigrant with a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, and an MBA in Strategic Management from the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota. He spent most of his career in research and development for Fortune 500 companies and ran a small business for 15 years. He has two grown children working in the education field, dedicated to eliminating systemic inequities in education.
While Sohoni said he hopes to begin the process of inclusion and diversity if elected, he will also tackle other concerns his would-be constituents have brought to him. These include reinstating citizen committees abolished by the city council in recent history, including its Human Rights Commission; researching the city’s spending and recent 7.3% increase in levy; environmental concerns; and being an influencer in eliminating educational inequities. He believes Plymouth has the potential to reclaim its #1 Most Livable City status which it had achieved in 2008.
“While I am grateful for everything our great city has offered, I have heard these concerns and want to build an even better Plymouth,” Sohoni said. “I am confident they can be addressed and that we, as a city, can do better. As senator Paul Wellstone once said ‘we all do better when we all do better.’”
