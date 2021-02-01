The Plymouth Crime & Fire Prevention Fund has established the “Mike Goldstein Health & Wellness Fund” with $1,000 in seed money. This fund and will be available to the Public Safety Department as it continues to expand its health and wellness program. Chief Mike Goldstein pioneered this program, which is aimed at keeping the city’s first responders mentally and physically fit.
Goldstein retired Jan. 31 He started with the Plymouth Police Department as a high-school police explorer and moved through the ranks to become public safety director.
“Over the past 42 years, the PC&FPF has been proud to fund many state-of-the art initiatives, equipment, training and technologies the Department has introduced to proactively serve our community,” said Jackie Hogshire, president of the fund. “Chief Goldstein’s commitment to health and wellness is well-recognized.”
In 2017, the Plymouth Police Department received an award from the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association for its wellness program. “Inspired by his leadership, the PC&FPF decided to create the “Mike Goldstein Health & Wellness Fund” to honor his legacy and to continue building on the foundation that he has established,” said Hogshire.
Community members who would like to make a donation in honor of Goldstein’s service can do so at givemn.org. For more information on the fund, visit plymouthcrimefire.org.
