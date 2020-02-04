Mikah Meyer will perform his “National Parks Cabaret” Saturday, Feb. 15, at in the sanctuary at St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 3121 Groveland School Road, Minnetonka. A pre-show slideshow will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a concert at 7 p.m.
Community members are invited to join the countertenor singer for a humorous, multimedia musical show about his nonstop, three-year road trip to all 419 National Park Service sites. As heard on NPR, Mikah lived in a cargo van while traveling 200,000 miles to set a world record as the first person to experience all of America’s NPS sites in one continuous journey. His “National Parks Cabaret” has been performed around the United States and takes the audience on a journey through the genesis of Meyer’s record-shattering trip, the struggles and triumphs of the road, and how the world saved this project by rallying behind the story of a gay Christian.
The event is free. A freewill donation will benefit OutFront MN and St. Luke Performing Arts.
Plentiful free parking is available on the premises.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.